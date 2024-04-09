Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 30.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after buying an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 99.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 373,778 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

