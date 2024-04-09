243 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.44.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $210.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $212.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

