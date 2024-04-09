Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

