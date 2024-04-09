Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $55,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 958.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 207,433 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,299,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,417,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,822,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $94.09.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.