Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $7,690,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.