Eastern Bank Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

