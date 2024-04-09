E&G Advisors LP Has $433,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

LYB opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.