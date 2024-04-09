Eastern Bank Purchases New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

