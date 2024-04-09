Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $270.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $274.67. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

