Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

