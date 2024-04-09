Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

