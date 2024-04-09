SOL Capital Management CO Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 165,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 200,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

