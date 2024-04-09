SOL Capital Management CO Has $581,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

