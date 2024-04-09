SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $188.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

