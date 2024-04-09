SOL Capital Management CO Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWB opened at $285.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.84 and a 200 day moving average of $259.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

