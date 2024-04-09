SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 66,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

