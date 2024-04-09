SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

