SOL Capital Management CO Buys 8,480 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

