SOL Capital Management CO Invests $867,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

