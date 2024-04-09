JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.64) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.56).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,198 ($27.82) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,815.50 ($35.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,844.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,974.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,211.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.98), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($537,896.20). 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

