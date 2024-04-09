JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.64) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.56).
View Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American
Anglo American Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.98), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($537,896.20). 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
