Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,713 VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 444,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,092,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 81,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.