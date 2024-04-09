QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $173.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.43. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.



