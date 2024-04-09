Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 138.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.71.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

