Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.