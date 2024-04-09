HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,522,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

