HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,792 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVY opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.