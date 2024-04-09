Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $188.87 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00009502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $188.87 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00014579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,856.08 or 1.00167925 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013541 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00011824 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00134797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.93841033 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $9,867,774.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.