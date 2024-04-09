SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 31,680 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 268.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

