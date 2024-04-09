Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.26% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFGR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

DFGR stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

