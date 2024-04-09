SOL Capital Management CO Buys 1,235 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.67 and its 200 day moving average is $249.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.