SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 3,636 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

