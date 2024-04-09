SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

