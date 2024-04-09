KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Holdings Increased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 112,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.