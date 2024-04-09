HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

