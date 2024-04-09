HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 536 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $408.71 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.43 and a 12 month high of $419.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.84.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace



Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

