HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 713 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,750,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $204.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day moving average is $193.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.46 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

