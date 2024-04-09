Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

