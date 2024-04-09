HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 12,228 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $560.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

