Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,567 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 63,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,799,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

