BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.