Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IONS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,734 shares of company stock worth $5,152,226. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after buying an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,255,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,265,000 after purchasing an additional 497,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

