Busey Bank Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Bank cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

