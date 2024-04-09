Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

