Busey Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Busey Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.