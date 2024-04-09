Busey Bank Has $560,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Busey Bank cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.