Busey Bank Sells 1,732 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Busey Bank lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 508,258 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,252,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

