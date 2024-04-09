Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $874.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.62. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 49.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

