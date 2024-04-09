Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

