Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

