Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 435,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

